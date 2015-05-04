Waterville Homeless Shelter Gets $1 Million Grant for Expansion

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville has received a $1 million grant officials say will be used to help build a second floor for youth and young adults.

The grant was announced Sunday by Executive Director Betty Palmer during an annual staff and volunteer awards ceremony.

The second floor at the Colby Circle shelter is expected to cost as much as $1.7 million, so Palmer said the shelter will launch a fundraising campaign for the rest of the money.

The grant is from the Maine State Housing Authority.

Palmer tells the Morning Sentinel the new space, expected to be completed by January 2016, will be used for homeless services and affordable housing.

The current shelter has a capacity of 48 adult beds.