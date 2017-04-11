© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Egg Farmers Donating More Than 100,000 Eggs for Easter

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2017 at 6:06 AM EDT

AUBURN, Maine = Now that would make a really big omelet.

Maine's egg farmers are donating more than 100,000 eggs to people in need of food assistance just in time for Easter. Hillandale Farms says it's giving 9,000 dozen eggs to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn.
 
Federal statistics say that more than 200,000 Maine residents deal with food insecurity, which means they have poor access to adequate nutritious foods. That's about 15 percent of households. Hillandale says the donation will help with access to protein foods such as eggs.

Associated Press
