Seoul: Koreas Agree To Hold Summit Talks At Border In April

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published March 6, 2018 at 7:18 AM EST

SEOUL, South Korea - A South Korean official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a landmark summit meeting with South Korea's president next month and impose a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests if his country holds talks with the United States.
 
South Korean presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong said the two Koreas agreed to hold their third-ever summit at a tense border village in late April. He also said the leaders will establish a "hotline'' communication channel to lower military tensions, and speak together before the planned summit.
 
Chung led a 10-member South Korean delegation that met with Kim during a two-day visit to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital. The delegation returned on Tuesday.

