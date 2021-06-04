Unity College Reopening Campus After Pandemic Forced It To Consider Sale

Unity College is reopening its campus in August.

The news comes after the college announced last summer it was exploring the possibility of selling its Unity campus due to financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement on its website, the college says it will offer a hybrid learning option for the upcoming school year where students can choose to take in-person classes.

Students who return to in-person classes must be fully vaccinated.

Unity College also announced it will keep tuition rates flat.

