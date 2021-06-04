© 2021 Maine Public
News

Unity College Reopening Campus After Pandemic Forced It To Consider Sale

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Unity College

Unity College is reopening its campus in August.

The news comes after the college announced last summer it was exploring the possibility of selling its Unity campus due to financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement on its website, the college says it will offer a hybrid learning option for the upcoming school year where students can choose to take in-person classes.

Students who return to in-person classes must be fully vaccinated.

Unity College also announced it will keep tuition rates flat.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
