New Hampshire's 'River Dave' Doesn't Think He Can Go Back To Being A Hermit

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT
David Lidstone
Steven Senne
/
AP
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. Lidstone, an off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as "River Dave," had been living in a cabin in the woods along the Merrimack River, in Canterbury, N.H., for nearly three decades. He was jailed July 15, 2021 on a civil contempt sanction and was told he'd be released if he agreed to leave the cabin, that has since burnt down.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as "River Dave" says he doesn't think he can return to his lifestyle.

His cabin in the woods burned down last week after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave. Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit because society is not going to allow it.

Lidstone said even if he could rebuild his cabin, he'd be getting visitors every weekend. He says he's hidden too many years and built relationships that continue to expand

