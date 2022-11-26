Conservation Fund purchases more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County

A conservation group announced Wednesday that it has purchased more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County that will soon become a state wildlife management area.

Tom Duffus of the Conservation Fund says the Reed Deadwater/Juniper Brook property is adjacent to more than 30,000 acres of conservation land. It features 3,000 acres of deer wintering area, and habitat for wood turtles, wading birds, waterfowl and brook trout. Macwahoc Stream, which runs through the land, is also home to rare Tomah mayflies and brook floater mussels.

Duffus says it's a great place to enjoy the outdoors.

"There are a wide variety of hunting opportunities, and really a spectacular flatwater canoe adventure for families," he said.

The Conservation Fund is serving as a bridge between landowner Herb Haynes and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The department plans to use Land for Maine's Future funding, along with federal money, to complete the purchase next year.