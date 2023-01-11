Paris votes to oust school board members over gender identity policy

Residents of the Oxford County town of Paris have voted to recall two local school board members over a proposed student gender identity policy.

Under the proposal, MSAD 17 would recognize students' gender identity while at school, and students could use locker rooms and restrooms that correspond with their identity.

Administrators say the policy is in line with other districts and would ensure that classrooms are safe and free from discrimination and bullying.

But it ignited pushback from residents and conservative activists, who say that students shouldn't be allowed to keep their gender identity from parents.

A recall petition collected hundreds of signatures. And on Tuesday, more than 57% of voters approved the recall of school board members Julie Lester and Sarah Otterson. Lester and another board member already resigned last month.

The effort is part of a wave of actions across the state and country challenging school districts' decisions on LGBTQ issues.

The MSAD 17 school board has yet to take a final vote on the gender identity policy.

