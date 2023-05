A 46-year-old woman from Albion has died from injuries caused by a fire at a campground.

Police say that 46-year-old Liza Bragg was at the D&R Campground in China last Friday night, when she sustained burns as she stood next to a fire as it was being started.

Bragg was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland but ultimately died from the injuries.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the incident.