News

The Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond Little League team gave a good showing in an elimination game at Little League World Series Saturday.

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
The Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond Little League team.

But their game against Media, Pennsylvania ended in a loss, 5 to 3, after Pennsylvania scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning.

The Mainers lost to Northeast Seattle in their opener Thursday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond is the fourth team from Maine to play in the Little League World Series and the first since 2005.
The team came into the Little League World Series with a 12-0 record that included district, state and Northeast Regional tournament play. Its state title was its first in the history of the program.

