Overnight fire damages three prominent buildings on Port Clyde waterfront

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
A fire damaged the Monhegan boat line office and two other buildings in the village of Port Clyde late on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
1 of 2  — monhegan boat line fire.jpg
A fire damaged the Monhegan boat line office and two other buildings in the village of Port Clyde late on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Courtesy of Jenn Gosselin / via Facebook
A fire that started late the night of Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 spread to three buildings on the Port Clyde waterfront.
2 of 2  — monhegan boat line port clyde general store.jpg
A fire that started late the night of Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 spread to three buildings on the Port Clyde waterfront.
Courtesy of Jenn Gosselin / via Facebook

This story will be updated.

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at the Port Clyde waterfront late Wednesday night.

The Penobscot Bay Pilot reports that three buildings caught fire, including the Monhegan Boat Line, the Dip Net Restaurant and the Port Clyde General Store.

Firefighters were still at the scene early Thursday morning.

Monhegan Island
Charlie Eichacker
ceichacker@mainepublic.org
