The man killed in the assassination attempt on Trump died shielding his family

The man killed Saturday during the assassination attempt on former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., died a hero, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro during a press conference Sunday. Corey Comperatore, 50, “dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally,” Shapiro said.

Shots broke out only a few minutes into the Trump rally. One of those bullets struck the former president’s right ear. His team has reported he is safe. Two others in attendance, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, were also shot but are now in stable condition, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, shared in a Facebook post how her brother protected his family at the rally.

“The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable,” Schafer wrote. The post has since been deleted.

Comperatore, who lived in Sarver, Pa., was the father of two daughters: Allyson and Kaylee, both of whom are in their 20s. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was an engineer at a plastic manufacturing company in Butler. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Buffalo Township, just northeast of Pittsburgh.

Rich Hill, the township manager, said he is "deeply saddened" by Comperatore's death.

"Corey was a dedicated husband, father, friend, and volunteer to the community, and will be sorely missed. Political violence is always unacceptable and should be condemned," Hill said in an email to NPR.

“Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community, and most especially, Corey loved his family,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community.”

At least two GoFundMe accounts have been started in the aftermath of the shooting. One, focusing its support on Comperatore’s daughter Allyson, has raised more than $529,000, as of Sunday evening. The other, which says the money it raises will go more generally to the victims of the shooting, has so far raised more than $2.8 million.

At the press conference Sunday, Gov. Shapiro called for peace.

“My message to all Pennsylvanians, my message to all Americans is to be firm in your beliefs, to believe what you believe, to advocate for what you believe, and to be engaged in the political and civic process, but to always do so peacefully,” he said. “To remember that while we may be Democrats or Republicans above all else, we are Americans.”

The governor ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds.



