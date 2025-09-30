Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Democrats' government shutdown fight is 'righteous'

Updated September 30, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Democrats' fight to extend healthcare tax credits that millions rely on and to restore healthcare spending cuts made by Republicans is "righteous" even with a federal government shutdown almost certain.

On Monday, top Congressional leaders walked away from a meeting with President Trump without an agreement to fund the government. That means if a deal isn't reached in the next few hours, funding for the federal government runs out at midnight.

Democrats have been adamant that if Republicans want their support to pass a spending bill, Congress needs to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year. More than 24 million people buy their own marketplace insurance and most use the credits to afford their monthly healthcare premiums, according to health policy research group KFF. If the credits expire, premiums are likely to increase in cost for those who use them.

Democrats also want health care spending cuts made by Trump's signature legislation — the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — restored.

Speaking to NPR's Morning Edition, Warren said Democrats don't want to shut the government down, but found that Republicans weren't willing to negotiate.

"Democrats are not going to stand by while millions of people lose their health insurance. Democrats are not going to stand by while moms with newborn babies can't get care, while seniors are thrown out of nursing homes while your neighbor with a disability loses his home health aide and can no longer live independently," Warren said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota told Fox News on Monday that Democrats should not hold the federal government "hostage" and vote for a "nonpartisan" spending bill currently sitting in the Senate. He also said he was willing to work with Democrats on the ACA subsidies after the government is funded.

Warren said what Democrats are asking for isn't part of a new negotiation, and described the looming effect of healthcare spending cuts as a "crisis" that will "cause a lot of pain to tens of millions of families."

"Sometimes you gotta stand and fight and now is that time," Warren added.

This digital article was edited by Treye Green. The radio version was edited by HJ Mai and produced by Nia Dumas.

