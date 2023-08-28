Poll: Maine voters know little about most of the questions on November's ballot

According to a new poll, more than three-quarters of Maine voters say they will turn out for November's referendum election — but many say they know little about the eight questions on the ballot.

The poll conducted earlier this month by the UNH Survey Center found that respondents were most familiar with a proposed takeover of Maine's two largest electric utilities, but knew little about the three other citizens initiatives and even less about the four amendments to the state constitution.

A majority of respondents said they understand Question 3 — the takeover of Central Maine Power and Versant Power — but not Question 1, which seeks voter approval for public borrowing by the entity that could replace those companies.

Respondents had a slightly better grasp of Question 2, which would ban referendum electioneering by entities controlled by foreign governments, and Question 4, the automotive right to repair initiative.

Next week Maine Public will begin a series of digital and broadcast explainers of all eight ballot questions.

The poll included 555 respondents who completed an online survey between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2%.