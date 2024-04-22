Jared Golden, Chellie Pingree both OK aid to Ukraine but split on Israel

This weekend, Democratic U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden of Maine both voted in support of a bill that gives more than $60 billion to Ukraine.

Golden also voted in support of a proposal to provide aid to Israel. But Pingree voted against that bill.

In a statement, Pingree said the U.S. should not continue to send unchecked offensive capabilities to Netanyahu's government because of clear violations of international law in Gaza and escalating regional instability.

The foreign aid package, which also includes funding for Taiwan, was approved by the House and now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.