© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Jared Golden, Chellie Pingree both OK aid to Ukraine but split on Israel

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 22, 2024 at 7:32 AM EDT
Pro-Palestinian activists demonstrate outside the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, April 20, 2024, as the House prepares to vote on approval of $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Pro-Palestinian activists demonstrate outside the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, April 20, 2024, as the House prepares to vote on approval of $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.

This weekend, Democratic U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden of Maine both voted in support of a bill that gives more than $60 billion to Ukraine.

Golden also voted in support of a proposal to provide aid to Israel. But Pingree voted against that bill.

In a statement, Pingree said the U.S. should not continue to send unchecked offensive capabilities to Netanyahu's government because of clear violations of international law in Gaza and escalating regional instability.

The foreign aid package, which also includes funding for Taiwan, was approved by the House and now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
Politics
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet