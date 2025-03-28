Lawmakers hear public testimony on bills to restrict abortion access

A legislative committee in Augusta heard public testimony today on a slate of Republican-sponsored bills that would restrict abortion access in Maine.

Sponsors of the bill emphasized safety concerns, but opponents said there is no scientific basis for such claims. Speaking on behalf of Maine Family Planning, Laura Harper said the bills are out of step with Mainers' clear support for abortion access.

"Decades of research tells us that abortion is a very safe medical service," she said. "It's rate of complication is lower than the common medical procedures, such as getting your wisdom teeth pulled. Access to safe, effective abortion care is essential for us to make decisions about our bodies and our lives."

One of the bills would restrict access to medication abortions, another would require a doctor be present for a medication abortion and another would prevent MaineCare from covering abortion care. All are unlikely to pass given the Democratic majority in the legislature.

Aspen Ruhlin with the Mabel Wadsworth Center says the restrictions would be dangerous barriers for Mainers seeking essential sexual and reproductive health care.

"Abortions are normal, needed care," Ruhlin said. "The circumstances for every person seeking this care is different and simply does not work to try to legislate each unique circumstance for abortion, or any other example of health care."

Several of the bills have been introduced in past legislative sessions but failed to garner enough support.