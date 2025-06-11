Maine lawmakers pass bill banning doxxing of minors

Maine lawmakers enacted a bill on Tuesday that will prohibit the doxxing of minors. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Melanie Sachs of Freeport, will allow families to seek court action for targeted children.

Doxxing is defined as intentionally posting a person’s personal information, such as a full name or address, that directly or indirectly causes harm. The bill was inspired by an incident in which a minor was doxed in 2023. However, has garnered more attention after Republican Rep. Laurel Libby targeted a transgender student athlete on social media this year.

Without naming anyone directly, Sachs referenced the 2023 incident in her testimony, explaining her outrage on behalf of the victim.

“This adult posted repeatedly and negatively about this student and their family, the resulting coverage went not only national but international,” Sachs explained.

“As a clinician, as a mom, as a human being, I was horrified,” she said.

Sachs said that the bill was a necessary protection. She explained that many other states have statues that include the language of doxxing in their laws, and that Maine must follow suit.

“Doxxing is harmful, it is hurtful, and no child should be subjected to it,” Sachs said.

Opponents to the bill rose complaints about its language being too vague when referring to things like consent or intent to harm. They say that the bill is vulnerable to being abused.

“Theres a lot of things that I can see where this could be abused, I just have a fear of that,” said Republican Sen. Scott Cyrway of Kennebec. “I want people to be cautious.”

