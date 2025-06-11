Business owner Owen McCarthy launches GOP bid for governor

Owen McCarthy, a business owner from Gorham, is the latest Republican to announce plans to seek his party's nomination for governor.

McCarthy grew up in Patten and studied engineering at the University of Maine. He then earned an MBA from Harvard Business School before eventually co-founding MedRhythms, a Portland-based company that is developing technology to help individuals with neurologic injuries improve their mobility. He recently served on the University of Maine System board of trustees

McCarthy described himself as a political outsider and pledged to reduce state spending, cut taxes and revitalize factory towns by attracting innovative companies. In announcing his campaign, McCarthy said Maine has become "unaffordable for too many working families"

“I’m not a politician," McCarthy said in a statement. "I’m an engineer, entrepreneur, husband, and father. I believe Maine can lead again if we get back to basics: rewarding work, respecting taxpayers, and making opportunity real in every zip code."

He lives in Gorham with his wife and two sons.

McCarthy joins Robert Charles, James Libby and several other Republicans who have already launched bids for the Republican nomination. Maine's gubernatorial primaries will be held next June.