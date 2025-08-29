Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Trump administration agrees to release Americorps funding

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
As President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton mark the 20th anniversary of the AmeriCorps national service program, hundreds of new volunteers are sworn in for duty at a ceremony, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP file
As President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton mark the 20th anniversary of the AmeriCorps national service program, hundreds of new volunteers are sworn in for duty at a ceremony, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that the Trump administration has agreed to release funding for AmeriCorps programs across the country, including $2.5 million in Maine.

Maine and a coalition of other states filed suit against the administration in April, challenging cuts to AmeriCorps. In June, a federal judge ordered the funding restored, but the White House Office of Management and Budget continued to hold the $184 million. The states amended their lawsuit, again asking the court to release the funds.

This week, rather than oppose the states' motion, the OMB informed the court that it would release all funds to AmeriCorps programs as quickly as possible.

Volunteer Maine, the state's service commission, says the funds support eight AmeriCorps projects around Maine and about 120 service members.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
