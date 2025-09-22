Do Protests Work?

From the Boston Tea Party to the Civil Rights movement to the recent No Kings protests, Americans have taken to the streets to demonstrate for their beliefs. We discuss the history of these protests, when they have been effective and how that's measured—and the impacts of civil disobedience or violence in achieving goals.

Panelists:

Darrell West, senior fellow, governance studies; Douglas Dillon Chair, Governmental Studies, Brookings Institution

Mark Brewer, professor and chair, Department of Political Science, University of Maine

VIP Caller:

Jen Lancaster, communications director, League of Women Voters of Maine