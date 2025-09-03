Maine Beer Co. co-owner joins Democratic field hoping to defeat Susan Collins

Dan Kleban, co-owner of Maine Beer Co., announced Wednesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate, joining an expanding field of Democrats hoping to topple Republican Sen. Susan Collins next year.

Kleban founded Maine Beer Co. in 2009 with his brother, a venture made possible when Kleban and his wife cashed in their retirement savings shortly after he lost his job during the 2008 recession.

The Cumberland resident heads one of the largest breweries in the state. Now he's looking to take on Collins, who is eyeing her sixth term.

Kleban's introduction ad attempts to frame Collins as a career politician who has refused to stand up to President Donald Trump while he's "trampling on the values of Mainers and tearing this country apart."

"She stopped looking out for us," he says. "She lied about protecting abortion rights and she refuses to stand up to Donald Trump when it really matters. Enough is enough."

Kleban's ad also repurposes his company's "do what's right" slogan and highlights how it covers employees health care costs, provides retirement benefits and pays them a "living wage."

Kleban is the eighth Democrat to enter the race. There could be others, including Gov. Janet Mills, a top recruit for national Democrats.

It's unclear how many of those candidates will remain in the contest if the governor runs. Graham Platner, an oyster farmer recently endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has vowed to stay in the race.