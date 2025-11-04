Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Voter ID, red flag referendums draw steady Maine voter turnout

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire,
Ari Snider
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST
Updated November 4, 2025 at 12:07 PM EST
Voters at Thomas College in Waterville on Election Day. A small line of about a dozen people waited to deposit their ballots just after 8 a.m.
1 of 8  — 20251104_081016.jpg
Voters at Thomas College in Waterville on Election Day. A small line of about a dozen people waited to deposit their ballots just after 8 a.m.
Andrew Catalina / Maine Public
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (right) at Windham High School on Election Day.
2 of 8  — IMG_2541.jpg
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (right) at Windham High School on Election Day.
Ari Snider / Maine Public
Voters at Yarmouth High School on Election Day.
3 of 8  — IMG_8204.jpg
Voters at Yarmouth High School on Election Day.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Voters at Windham High School on Election Day.
4 of 8  — IMG_2512.jpg
Voters at Windham High School on Election Day.
Ari Snider / Maine Public
There was a steady trickle of voters at the American Legion post in South Portland by 9 a.m. on Election Day. But voting officials said there were about 100 people waiting in line to vote when the polls opened at 7 a.m.
5 of 8  — IMG_7871.jpg
There was a steady trickle of voters at the American Legion post in South Portland by 9 a.m. on Election Day. But voting officials said there were about 100 people waiting in line to vote when the polls opened at 7 a.m.
Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public
Poll workers at Yarmouth High School on Election Day.
6 of 8  — IMG_8205.jpg
Poll workers at Yarmouth High School on Election Day.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
A ballot drop box in Portland.
7 of 8  — IMG_2474.jpg
A ballot drop box in Portland.
Ari Snider / Maine Public
An accessible voting booth at Yarmouth High School on Election Day.
8 of 8  — IMG_8209.jpg
An accessible voting booth at Yarmouth High School on Election Day.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public

This story will be updated.

Polls opened across Maine on Tuesday as voters decided two statewide referendum questions.

Speaking at Windham High School midmorning, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows characterized voter turnout as strong for an off-year election, and said no major issues had been reported so far.

In Biddeford, a steady stream of voters came into the polling location at Biddeford High School around 7:30 a.m. and a short line formed inside.

Jack Fowler said he supports question one that would require a photo ID to vote in Maine and restrict absentee voting.

"Put it this way, I just dropped my wife off at Logan Airport at 5 a.m. and she cannot get on that Delta Flight without a photo ID," Fowler said. "I think it makes sense for our most precious right here in America."

Alissa Camire, who also voted in Biddeford Tuesday morning, came down on the other side of Question 1.

"I don't want to restrict voters any more than I need to," Camire said.

Camire also voted in favor of Question 2, whether Maine should adopt a "red flag" law. That measure would allow family or household members and law enforcement to petition courts to remove guns from someone deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

Alongside the statewide questions, voters will decide multiple local elections including whether to implement a $19 per-hour minimum wage in Portland.

Polls are open statewide until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags
Politics Your Vote 2025
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider