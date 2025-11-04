Voter ID, red flag referendums draw steady Maine voter turnout

This story will be updated.

Polls opened across Maine on Tuesday as voters decided two statewide referendum questions.

Speaking at Windham High School midmorning, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows characterized voter turnout as strong for an off-year election, and said no major issues had been reported so far.

In Biddeford, a steady stream of voters came into the polling location at Biddeford High School around 7:30 a.m. and a short line formed inside.

Jack Fowler said he supports question one that would require a photo ID to vote in Maine and restrict absentee voting.

"Put it this way, I just dropped my wife off at Logan Airport at 5 a.m. and she cannot get on that Delta Flight without a photo ID," Fowler said. "I think it makes sense for our most precious right here in America."

Alissa Camire, who also voted in Biddeford Tuesday morning, came down on the other side of Question 1.

"I don't want to restrict voters any more than I need to," Camire said.

Camire also voted in favor of Question 2, whether Maine should adopt a "red flag" law. That measure would allow family or household members and law enforcement to petition courts to remove guns from someone deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

Alongside the statewide questions, voters will decide multiple local elections including whether to implement a $19 per-hour minimum wage in Portland.

Polls are open statewide until 8 p.m. Tuesday.