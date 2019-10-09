Maine Land Use Panel To Hear From Company Seeking To Abandon Moosehead Lake Development

By

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Land Use Planning Commission will hear from a timber company that wants to pull the plug on a massive development in the Moosehead Lake region.

The LUPC is meeting Wednesday for the first time since Weyerhaeuser informed the agency it wants to end development and subdivision zoning rights.
 
The proposal dragged on for years before the Land Use Regulation Commission, as it was known then, rezoned nearly 400,000 acres.
 
Plum Creek, which later merged with Weyerhaeuser, was allowed to develop 975 house lots and two resorts in exchange for conservation easements. But no homes were built. The company blamed the Great Recession for changing the development landscape.
 
There will be no final decision at the meeting in Greenville. Agency officials said the process could take several months.

Maine Land Use Planning Commission

