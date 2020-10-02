Oct. 2: The Disgraceful Debate And The President's Positive

Maine's Political Pulse, October 2, 2020

This week on Maine’s Political Pulse podcast:

— An ugly presidential debate to match an ugly era in American politics.

— How President Donald Trump’s positive test for the coronavirus could affect his bid to win Maine 2nd Congressional District.

— And we’ll also check in on the white-hot U.S. Senate race.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

