Verizon outage impacting service nationwide, including for some in Maine

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
FILE- In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
FILE- In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area, in New York.

Wireless carrier Verizon says it's experiencing an outage Wednesday afternoon affecting voice and data services for some customers in Maine.

In a statement on social media, the company said it is aware of an issue, and that its engineering teams are working to address the interruptions.

Reports of Verizon outages to the website Downdetector peaked just before 1 p.m., with more than 175,000 disruptions reported.

In a statement, the Maine Emergency Management Agency said it's been monitoring the Verizon outage throughout the day.

"At this time, there have been no reports of impacts to public safety or emergency services that we are aware of," an agency spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon in a statement. "The statewide interoperability coordinator (SWIC) has been in communication with the Region 1 emergency communications coordinator at CISA, as well as SWICs from across the country, to share information and maintain situational awareness regarding the outage."
Tags
Science and Technology VerizonMaine Emergency Management AgencyVerizon Wireless
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko