Verizon outage impacting service nationwide, including for some in Maine

Wireless carrier Verizon says it's experiencing an outage Wednesday afternoon affecting voice and data services for some customers in Maine.

In a statement on social media, the company said it is aware of an issue, and that its engineering teams are working to address the interruptions.

Reports of Verizon outages to the website Downdetector peaked just before 1 p.m., with more than 175,000 disruptions reported.

In a statement, the Maine Emergency Management Agency said it's been monitoring the Verizon outage throughout the day.

"At this time, there have been no reports of impacts to public safety or emergency services that we are aware of," an agency spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon in a statement. "The statewide interoperability coordinator (SWIC) has been in communication with the Region 1 emergency communications coordinator at CISA, as well as SWICs from across the country, to share information and maintain situational awareness regarding the outage."