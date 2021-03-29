-
Maine Lawmakers Send One Of The Country's Toughest Internet Privacy Proposals To The Governor’s DeskMaine could soon have the toughest internet privacy law in the country.This week the Legislature sent a bill to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that would…
-
Verizon says its decision to pull wireless services Down East will affect only a few hundred customers, and not 2000, as had been reported earlier this…
-
Law enforcement agencies in eastern Maine are criticizing a decision by Verizon Wireless to terminate cell service due to excessive cost. Police say the…
-
After inking a multimillion dollar upgrade with a Maine firm to expand and improve cellphone service in Washington County, Verizon Wireless is hanging it…
-
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) _ Police in Brunswick say a problem with emergency calls placed from Verizon Wireless phones has been fixed. Police alerted…