BBC Documentary Special

Thursday, April 19 at 2:00 pm

BBC Special- Stephen Hawking: Infinite Wisdom

Following the death this week of Professor Stephen Hawking, Sue Lawley introduces a special programme looking back at some of the extraordinary thinking of one the world’s most influential scientists. The hour long programme is another chance to hear his 2016 BBC Reith Lectures on black holes.

For many of us black holes are pretty mind-boggling - the stuff of science fiction nightmares. But Stephen Hawking said - rather than see them as menacing and destructive, we should try to understand them…. and thereby unlock the secrets of the Universe.

Source: www.bbc.co.uk