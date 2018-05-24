Your Vote 2018 Primary Candidate Profiles: Craig Olson and Diane Russell

Tuesday, May 29 at 2:00 pm

Between now and Thursday, June 7, Maine Public Radio will present a series of special Your Vote 2018 primary candidate profiles in our 2 o’clock hour. On June 12, Maine voters will choose Democratic and Republican nominees for governor, and the Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

All of these candidate conversations are archived for your convenience at mainepublic.org/yourvote, along with our debates for on-demand viewing, our television and radio on-air debate schedule and the latest election news.

This Your Vote 2018 candidate profile program features Craig Olson (Democrat for Maine's 2nd District) and Diane Russell (Democrat for Governor)