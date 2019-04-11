Intelligence Squared

Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 pm

Should The Republican Party Re-Nominate Trump?

Americans are gearing up for the 2020 presidential elections, and Republicans have a choice: Should Donald Trump be their nominee? His detractors see a politically vulnerable candidate caught up in the uncertainty of the Mueller investigation, wounded by the longest government shutdown in history, and defeated by House Democrats who refused his demand for border wall funding. But many are standing behind the president. They argue his passionate and loyal base will deliver yet another political win, particularly if his campaign finally has the full support and guidance of the Republican Party. Can Trump deliver key swing states and another victory for the GOP? Or is he the wrong choice for the American right?

Debaters:

Jeff Flake

Fmr. U.S. Senator, Arizona

The Honorable Jeff Flake is the former U.S. Senator from Arizona, where he served from 2013 to 2019. Before that, he served six terms in the House of Representatives representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. Senator Flake is the author of the 2017 New York Times best-seller “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” where he takes a stand for civility in an era of hyper-partisanship. He is currently a contributor to CBS News, a guest lecturer at Princeton, and a guest speaker at Yale.

Bret Stephens

Op-Ed Columnist, New York Times

Bret Stephens is a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist who is currently an op-ed columnist for the New York Times and a senior political contributor at NBC. He previously worked at the Wall Street Journal, where he was the deputy editorial page editor, and before that was the editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post. Stephens has reported from around the world, interviewed scores of world leaders, and actively covered the 2016 presidential campaign. He is the author of "America in Retreat: The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder.”

Kris Kobach

Fmr. Secretary of State, Kansas

Kris W. Kobach is the former secretary of state for Kansas and former professor of constitutional law at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. He is currently an advisory board member of We Build the Wall Inc., a non-profit group aiming to fund and build a wall along America’s southern border. Kobach served on the Trump transition team and was co-chair, with Vice President Mike Pence, of the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity. He also served as counsel to Attorney General John Ashcroft during the Bush administration.

Liz Peek

Fox News Contributor & Columnist

Liz Peek is a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill and FoxNews.com. She has written for the bipartisan FiscalTimes.com, the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Sun, and numerous other publications. Prior to becoming a journalist, Peek was a top-ranked research analyst covering oil field companies. She was the first female partner of Wertheim & Company and the first woman to become president of the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.

