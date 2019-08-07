Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 pm

George Will: The Future of Conservatism

George Will has been a columnist for The Washington Post since 1974 and is one of the most influential political pundits today. He is vocally dissatisfied with the directions that both the American Right and Left have dragged the nation. His new book, The Conservative Sensibility, asks Americans to revisit their history books and remind themselves of the values America was founded upon—values which he sees both sides of the aisle straying dangerously far from.

The book covers everything from the natural rights of man and the history of American democracy to the modern capitulation of congressional checks on the power of the executive. He believes the solution to many of the high-profile political issues of today can be found by going back to the founders’ intentions for the nation, and by grounding modern solutions more solidly in a historical context.

People of all political affiliations have found themselves in agreement with much of what he has to say. Join us for a conversation with one of the most respected journalists and political commentators in the nation.

Speakers:

George Will

Columnist, The Washington Post; Author, The Conservative Sensibility; Twitter @GeorgeWill

In Conversation with Lenny Mendonca

Chief Economic and Business Advisor and Director of the Office of Business and Economic Development, State of California; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors

To listen to the audio of “George Will: The Future of Conservatism” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.