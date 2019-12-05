© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

World Affairs

Published December 5, 2019 at 9:10 AM EST

Wednesday, December 11 at 2:00 pm

280 Characters or Less: Leadership and Governance in the Age of Social Media

Globally, social media is playing an increasingly important role in politics. Not only does it determine our political discussions, it has transformed the way politicians communicate with both the public and each other.

On this week’s episode, we’re discussing leadership and governance in 280 characters or less with Matthias Lüfkens, founder of Twiplomacy, and Charlie Warzel, op-ed journalist for The New York Times. They're in conversation with Markos Kounalakis, WorldAffairs co-host and visiting fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution about the changed nature of political communication in the age of social media.

To listen to the audio of “280 Characters or Less: Leadership and Governance in the Age of Social Media” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected