Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: An Evening with CBS’s Robert Costa

Robert Costa is CBS News’s Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent. He joined CBS News earlier this year after eight years with The Washington Post as a national political reporter. Previously he was moderator and managing editor of Washington Week on PBS. Costa co-authored with Bob Woodward PERIL, a best-selling book about the final days of the Trump presidency and the beginning of the Biden presidency. In this talk, he offers his well-informed insights on global and domestic political issues in this mid-term election year.

