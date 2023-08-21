© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is now through August 18. Click here to learn more!
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

APM Presents: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong

Published August 21, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

Thursday, August 24, 2023

There's an idea about how children learn to read that's held sway in schools for more than a generation — even though it was proven wrong by cognitive scientists decades ago. Teaching methods based on this idea can make it harder for children to learn how to read. In this special, host Emily Hanford investigates the influential authors who promote this idea and the company that sells their work. It's an exposé of how educators came to believe in something that isn't true and are now reckoning with the consequences — children harmed, money wasted, an education system upended.

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs