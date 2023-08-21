© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate One: Anand Giridharadas: Persuaders in a Hot and Polarized World

Published August 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

In a democracy, meaningful change often requires adapting views and building coalitions. Some believe finding common ground and building rapport is the best way to change minds. Others believe activism and protests are key to raising awareness. Increasingly, however, the acts of listening and persuasion are left out, as each side is convinced that the other is unmovable. Anand Giridharadas is a journalist, columnist, on-air political analyst, and author. His latest book, “The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy,” explores how the tactics of persuasion can help strengthen democracy and foster positive societal change.

