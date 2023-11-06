Ideas from the CBC: The Chile Experiment

In 1973, General Augusto Pinochet led a military junta and overthrew the socialist government of President Salvador Allende. And thus began Chile's ambitious, neoliberal experiment. Now, 50 years later the country's neoliberal system is being called into question. After an initial draft of a new constitution was roundly rejected last year, a new referendum is planned for December 2023. It's a chance to replace a charter that was imposed by the military dictatorship, and which has helped to make Chile more pro-market than anywhere else in the world.