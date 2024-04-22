Humankind: The Diet-Climate Connection

What was the carbon footprint of your dinner last night? We’ll learn that climate scientists increasingly focus on food production as a huge source of heat-trapping gasses associated with global warming. We’ll discuss which foods have the lowest and highest environmental footprint, and why. Interestingly health experts recommend our diets emphasize many of the same foods that scientists regard as most climate-friendly. That’s the remarkable diet-climate connection. And we'll hear from young people and others who are responding.