Commonwealth Club of California: Kurt Gray: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics

Join us for a new perspective that could rewrite our understanding of where moral judgments come from, and may reveal how we can overcome the feelings of outrage that so often divide us. It’s easy to assume that liberals and conservatives have radically different moral foundations. Kurt Gray, author of "Outraged", showcases the latest science to demonstrate that we all have the same moral mind— that everyone’s moral judgments stem from feeling threatened or vulnerable to harm. Gray takes us on an insightful tour of our moral minds, drawing on groundbreaking research and fascinating stories to provide a new explanation for our moral outrage, and unpacking how to best bridge divides.