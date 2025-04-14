Open to Debate: Think Twice: About Abundance with Derek Thompson
Wednesday, May 16, 2025
Reporter and podcaster Derek Thompson says we’re better at recognizing problems, but our ability to solve them has not improved. How can we make sure meaningful progress occurs? In this conversation with Open to Debate guest moderator Nayeema Raza, Thompson will discuss his new book “Abundance,” rethinking yesterday’s issues to address today’s problems, and what both sides of the political aisle should learn to ensure we have a more abundant society.