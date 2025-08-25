Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Commonwealth Club of California: How Low Birth Rates and Longer Lifespans Could Disrupt the Global Economy

Published August 25, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

While much of the focus in Washington is on fiscal debates, there’s another growing challenge with far reaching implications for the United States and the global economy: the “youth deficit.” A recent report by the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) finds that declining birth rates and aging populations could undermine productivity and living standards around the world. Unless leaders take action, “younger people will inherit lower economic growth and shoulder the cost of more retirees, while the traditional flow of wealth between generations erodes,” the report warns. MGI director and report co-author Chris Bradley will discuss the challenge and what the public and private sectors can do to prepare for these changing demographics.

