2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Chris Hughes and Scott Wiener: The 100 Year Struggle to Shape the American Economy

Published October 6, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Economist and writer Chris Hughes takes us on a journey through the modern history of American capitalism, relating the captivating stories of the most effective “marketcrafters” and the ones who bungled the job. Hughes, author of the new book Marketcrafters, says both Republicans and Democrats have consistently attempted to organize markets for social and political reasons, like avoiding gasoline shortages, reducing inflation, fostering the American aviation and semiconductor industries, fighting climate change, and supporting financial innovation.

Click HERE to listen

