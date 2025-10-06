Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Is Masculinity A Prison?

Published October 6, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT

Monday, October 6, 2025

Men are falling behind in our society, and some point to traditional ideas of masculinity as the cause. What does it mean to “be a man” today, and how do labels like toxic masculinity impact that question? For some men, masculinity is a continually evolving identity that goes beyond narrow definitions placed upon it. For others, it's a rigid set of expectations that results in emotional isolation and other negative outcomes. Now we debate: Is Masculinity A Prison?

