Ideas from the CBC: Dark Enlightenment

Published January 12, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST

Monday, January 12, 2026

The Enlightenment has classically been defined as an era that ushered in principles of reason, fairness and justice. It was supposed to challenge, and flatten out the power structures that society had been built on: religious authority, class privilege, everyday bigotries and unsupported assumptions. The Dark Enlightenment seeks to re-entrench the very values that the Enlightenment sought to overturn: where reason is replaced with opinion, fairness with privilege and justice with power. This documentary by Winnipeg contributor, Tom Jokinen takes us inside the movement’s origins and its increasing appeal.

