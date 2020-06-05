© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

National Political Climate: President Trump Visits Maine Amid Time of Social and Political Unrest

Published June 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
Patrick Semansky / AP
As President Donald Trump visits a swab-manufacturing plant in Guilford, Maine, protesters and supporters come out to demonstrate--reflecting the polarized climate of the nation amidst a time of pandemic and social unrest. We discuss the national mood, and the role of political leaders and government during this divisive time.

Jean Cummings, political editor, Wall Street Journal

Ronald Schmidt, professor, political science, University of Southern Maine

Maine CallingTrumpGovernor MillsJean CummingsRonald Schmidtpoliticsprotest
