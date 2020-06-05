National Political Climate: President Trump Visits Maine Amid Time of Social and Political Unrest
As President Donald Trump visits a swab-manufacturing plant in Guilford, Maine, protesters and supporters come out to demonstrate--reflecting the polarized climate of the nation amidst a time of pandemic and social unrest. We discuss the national mood, and the role of political leaders and government during this divisive time.
Guests
Jean Cummings, political editor, Wall Street Journal
Ronald Schmidt, professor, political science, University of Southern Maine
Resources