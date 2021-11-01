© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Maine's broadband infrastructure will see expansion with new funding to bridge the digital divide

Published November 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Panelists:
Andrew Butcher, newly nominated president of Maine Connectivity Authority; coordinator of the Maine Broadband Coalition and Innovation & Resilience director at Greater Portland Council of Governments
Kendra Jo Grindle, senior community development officer, Island Institute

VIP Callers:
Maine Community Foundation

Maggie Drummond-Bahl, director of philanthropy, Maine Community Foundation
Susan Corbett, founder & executive director, National Digital Equity Center

