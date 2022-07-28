As part of the Read ME program, we talk with three Maine authors about their work and the joy of reading

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 3, 2022); no calls will be taken.

ReadME is an annual program sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library with the goal of getting Mainers all reading two books recommended by a well-known Maine author. This coming summer, recommending author Christina Baker Kline has chosen Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran and Beneficence by Meredith Hall. We talk with the authors about their books, their writing processes, and what recommendations they have for great reads.

Panelists:

Christina Baker Kline is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, including The Exiles, Orphan Train, and A Piece of the World, and the author and/or editor of five nonfiction books. She is published in more than 40 countries; her books are taught in universities, colleges, and high schools.

Meredith Hall is the author of Beneficience, and the New York Times bestselling author of the memoir Without a Map. Her work has appeared in Five Points, The Gettysburg Review, The New York Times, and many other publications.

Phuc Tran is the author of the memoir Sigh, Gone; he is a classicist, has taught Latin, and is co-owner of Tsunami Tattoo studio in Portland

VIP Callers:

Amy Stone, director, Bridgton Public Library

Dani Longley, director, Naples Public Library

Michelle Brenner, director, Casco Public Library