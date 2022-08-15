Understanding rat biology & behavior--and how to reduce this rodent population in Maine

Complaints about the presence of rats in Maine are on the rise. We’ll find out whether it’s because their population is increasing, or if other factors are causing more rat sightings and disturbances. We’ll also learn about rat biology and behavior, and innovative new ways of managing them.

Panelists:

Griffin Dill, ecologist, integrated pest management professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Hillary Peterson, invasive pest management expert, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

VIP Caller:

Chance Strandell, owner, Maine Pest Solutions

