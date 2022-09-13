Myths and science of how the parental brain works and what it means to be a parent

One might assume that scientists have studied nearly every aspect of giving birth. But parenthood myths and tropes still prevail, one in particular being the existence of ‘mommy brain’ or ‘pregnancy brain’. Forgetfulness and a general fogginess, almost always attributed to the mother, gets laughed away as a symptom of pregnancy or lack of sleep. The science tells a much different story.

Panelist:

Chelsea Conaboy, journalist; author of Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood