Maine Calling

Myths and science of how the parental brain works and what it means to be a parent

Published September 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
One might assume that scientists have studied nearly every aspect of giving birth. But parenthood myths and tropes still prevail, one in particular being the existence of ‘mommy brain’ or ‘pregnancy brain’. Forgetfulness and a general fogginess, almost always attributed to the mother, gets laughed away as a symptom of pregnancy or lack of sleep. The science tells a much different story.

Panelist:
Chelsea Conaboy, journalist; author of Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
