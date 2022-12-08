© 2022 Maine Public
Maine's Chief Justice discusses the dire challenges facing Maine's court system

Published December 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
Ashley L. Conti / Bangor Daily News
Last month, Maine’s Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill gave a stark assessment of the state justice system, saying: “We are failing.” She joins us to elaborate on the challenges and obstacles facing Maine’s criminal and civil court systems, including a backlog of cases and a shortage of public defense lawyers. We’ll find out what some potential solutions are to bolstering a justice system in crisis.

Panelist:
Valerie Stanfill, Chief Justice, Maine Supreme Judicial Court

VIP Callers:
Kevin Joyce, Sheriff, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Justin W. Andrus, executive director, Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services

