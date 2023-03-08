Issues facing older Mainers, from long-term care to aging in place

Family caregivers provide more than $2 billion dollars worth of services to Maine each year, but lack real pay and much needed support. That’s one of the conclusions of a new report by AARP “Valuing the Invaluable”, which examines the state’s caregiving and long-term services, and what they provide for older Mainers. We’ll discuss what’s needed for: aging in place, Paid Family Medical Leave, and services in Maine to support family caregivers and their loved ones.

Panelists:

Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine

Brenda Gallant, executive director, Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

VIP callers:

Paul Saucier, director, Maine DHHS Office of Aging and Disability Services

TBD, Southern Maine Agency on Aging

Valerie Sauda, chief nurse administrator, associate professor, School of Nursing, Husson University