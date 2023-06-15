© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Why the unique game of candlepin bowling is popular in New England

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 26, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Candlepin bowling began back in the 1880s and remains a beloved sport in Maine and New England. We'll hear from a filmmaker and life-long candlepin bowler about what makes the sport unique, as well as from others active in Maine’s candlepin bowling scene. “Candlepin: The Documentary” airs on Maine Public Television April 27 at 9 pm and April 29 at 2 pm.

Panelists:
Ricky Leighton, award-winning videographer, photographer, and documentary filmmaker based in Maine
Owen Martin, general manager, Bowl-A-Rama in Sanford
Mike Walker, owner, Big 20 Bowling Center in Scarborough

VIP Caller:
Autumn Mowery, owner & general manager, D'Amanda's Bowling Alley in Ellsworth

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
