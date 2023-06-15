Why the unique game of candlepin bowling is popular in New England

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 26, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Candlepin bowling began back in the 1880s and remains a beloved sport in Maine and New England. We'll hear from a filmmaker and life-long candlepin bowler about what makes the sport unique, as well as from others active in Maine’s candlepin bowling scene. “Candlepin: The Documentary” airs on Maine Public Television April 27 at 9 pm and April 29 at 2 pm.

Panelists:

Ricky Leighton, award-winning videographer, photographer, and documentary filmmaker based in Maine

Owen Martin, general manager, Bowl-A-Rama in Sanford

Mike Walker, owner, Big 20 Bowling Center in Scarborough

VIP Caller:

Autumn Mowery, owner & general manager, D'Amanda's Bowling Alley in Ellsworth