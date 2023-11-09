© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The Power of Uncertainty

By Cindy Han
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST
Book cover of Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure; photo of Maggie Jackson standing with arms crossed
https://www.maggie-jackson.com/ Maggie Jackson photo by Karen Smul

Acclaimed author, journalist and observer of social trends Maggie Jackson joins us to discuss her just-released book Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure. She talks about why being uncertain can be beneficial, and how uncertainty is a driving force in the ways we deal with politics, health, education and more.

Panelists:
Maggie Jackson, journalist and authorof the award-winning Distracted: Reclaiming Our Focus in a World of Lost Attention.

Call-in guest:
Dr. Paul Han, senior scientist, Behavioral Research Program, Division of Cancer Control and Population Sciences at the National Cancer Institute; author of Uncertainty in Medicine: A Framework for Tolerance

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han